Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 16.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE DX opened at $16.72 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.