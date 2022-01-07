eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,972. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

