ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

ECNCF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 139,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

