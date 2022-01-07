Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Up 3.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.15 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). 234,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 613,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.37 ($0.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

