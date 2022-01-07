Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of EWTX opened at $18.17 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $255,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,545.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

