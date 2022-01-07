Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Edison International posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

EIX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 37,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,062. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

