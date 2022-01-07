Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 85.37 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.77.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

