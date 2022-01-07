Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EPIC stock opened at GBX 85.37 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.77.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
