eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $583.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $235,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

