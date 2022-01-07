Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 204.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 581,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 89,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,388. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

