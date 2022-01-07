Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 4.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $215,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.73 and its 200-day moving average is $249.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

