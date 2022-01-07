Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EARN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

EARN opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at about $3,531,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.