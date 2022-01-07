Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.08.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$61.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.91. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.