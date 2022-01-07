Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $162.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.90 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $651.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Employers’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

