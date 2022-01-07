Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Shares Down 0.3%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 2,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

