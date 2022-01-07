EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 311,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,633. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 165.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.