EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMX Royalty (EMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.