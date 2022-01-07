Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDVMF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.