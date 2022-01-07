Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 206,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 703,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 38.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,366,774.99.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

