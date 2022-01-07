Energy Web Token (EWT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $248.31 million and $2.57 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $8.26 or 0.00019785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

