Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $20.92

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $20.09. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

