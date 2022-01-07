Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

