ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 14,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.86. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENGlobal by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 365,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.