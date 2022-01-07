ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.50 ($16.47).

ENI stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.65 ($14.38). The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.24.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

