Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.44. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENJY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

