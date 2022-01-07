Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,056. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 157,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

