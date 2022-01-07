Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Envista has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

