EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,542.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQBBF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $59.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

