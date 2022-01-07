Equal Price Up 3.2% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Equal has a market cap of $644,371.28 and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.