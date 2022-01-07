Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.
EQNR opened at $27.85 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
