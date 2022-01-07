Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

EQNR opened at $27.85 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

