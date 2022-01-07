Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

