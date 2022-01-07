Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $10.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

NYSE:C opened at $64.91 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

