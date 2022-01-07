Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $628.70 Million

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report sales of $628.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.40 million and the lowest is $593.12 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $613.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

