Eroscoin (ERO) Price Tops $0.0004

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Eroscoin has a market cap of $78,340.18 and $6,255.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

