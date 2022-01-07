ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE ESE opened at $88.17 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

