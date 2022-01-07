Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $355.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

