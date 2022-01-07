Ethernity Chain Market Cap Tops $113.00 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $113.00 million and $25.52 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.73 or 0.00020983 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

ERN is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,937,584 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.