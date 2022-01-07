Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $194,048.68 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52.

On Monday, November 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23.

Shares of ETSY opened at $196.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $219.69. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.