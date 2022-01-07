Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of EGFEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 46,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

