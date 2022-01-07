EvenCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4,295.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $56,266.91 and $4,295.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00440634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009595 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.90 or 0.01324337 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003581 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.