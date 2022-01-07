Evergy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,427% compared to the typical volume of 230 call options.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

