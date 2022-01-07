Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOJU. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 43.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 44.7% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

