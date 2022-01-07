Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

