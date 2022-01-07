Exeedme Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $2.87 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.48 or 0.07637669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.29 or 0.99834426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

