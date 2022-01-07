Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lifted by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 2.2% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Exelon stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.48. 177,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,104. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

