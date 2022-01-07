Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.71.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.