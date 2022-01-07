Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

