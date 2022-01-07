Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $2,751,750.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

