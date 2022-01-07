Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 7,741 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 592.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 56,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

