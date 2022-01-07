Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.83

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 18653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Research analysts predict that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

