Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

